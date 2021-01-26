Abia State Health Insurance Agency (ABSHIA) and Biosec Solutions Limited, have entered into partnership with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to issue National Identification Numbers (NIN) to poor and vulnerable individuals in the state.

Managing director of Biosec Solutions, Dr Agu Osoka, said the partnership was one of the initiatives of the minister of health to ensure an effective and efficient provision of basic healthcare for the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Osoka, in a statement signed by the head of media and publicity, Biosec Solutions, Adanma Onyema, yesterday commended the Abia State government for using identity management and e-governance to play a vital role in the socio-economic development of the state.

Executive secretary of ABSHIA, Dr Chidi Ubani-Ukoma said, “The poorest of the poor are our target population in this partnership. We will solve two key challenges by providing these poor and vulnerable Abians with National Identity Number, while enrolling them into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, they will be entitled to free health services up to secondary level of care.

“I am very grateful to my Governor who is passion driven to the welfare of Abians and he has contributed immensely to the success of Abia health insurance agency and BHCPF in Abia State, my commissioner is very supportive of this partnership.