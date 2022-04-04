With a significant number of the Nigerian population still at the risk of disconnection, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Saturday, announced the commencement of weekend National Identification Number (NIN) registration at all NIN enrollment centres nationwide.

As at December 2021, about 71 million Nigerians had enrolled for NIN.

Meanwhile, the regulator has extended the deadline of NIN registration on several occasions from January 2021 to February, June, July, October, December 2021, March 2022 and finally to few days.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, NIMC disclosed that the weekend enrollment will enable those yet to obtain their NIN to do so within the timeframe given by the federal government before enforcement of NIN-SIM linkage commences.

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), however, urges citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the weekend enrollment to ensure they obtain their NIN and complete the linkage process.

The statement reads: “this is to notify the general public that all NIN enrollment centers nationwide will be operational over the weekend.

“The honourable minister of Communications and Digital Economy, prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) urges citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the weekend enrollment to ensure they obtain their NIN and complete the linkage process.”