The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than nine persons died while nine persons sustained injuries on Saturday evening in Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

Corps Public Education Officer Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The accident occurred opposite the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba.

Kazeem said that the accident occured on Saturday, involving an articulated vehicle, a mini bus and a car and that the accident was fatal.

“The truck lost control and ran into some shops along the road.

“Six bodies were deposited at Ikare Specialist Hospital morgue while some injured persons were also taken to the same hospital by the FRSC operatives for immediate treatment.

“The police deposited three bodies at Iwaro General Hospital and the other injured persons were also taken to the same hospital,” he said.

He noted that the Nigeria Police, the army and other security agencies assisted the FRSC.

He also said that the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had deployed safety engineers to Akungba to ascertain and recommend solutions to incessant crashes involving articulated vehicles in the area.

He said that the corps marshal had directed the deployment of more people to the scene.(NAN)