The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) emerged first position out of 213 ministries departments and parastatals (MDAs) ranking on access to Freedom of Information (FIO).

This was contained in a report published yesterday by the Public and Private Development Center (PPDC); International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR); Right 2 Know (R2K) and other development partners.

According to the report NIPC emerged winner with 68.5 points; Bureau Of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) came 2nd with 60.5 points; National Orientation Agency came 3rd with 51 points; Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) came 4th with 48.5 points while Accident.

Investigation Bureau came 5th with 47.75 points out of the 213 MDAs that were accessed.

Speaking during the unavailing of the report, a senior legal officer who was part of the drafting of the FOI Act, Maxwell Kadiri, said “You can have a commission to push for the implementation of the law, but if there is no political will, nothing can happen.”

Kadiri said the ministry of Justice has been issuing guidelines on how the MDAs can adhere to the FOI request. He however added that for almost 10 years, institutions have not been complying with the attorney general office’s guidelines on information disclosure.

He said Article 9 of the African Charter makes access to information mandatory.

The chief operating officer (COO) of PPDC, Gift Maxwell, said to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act, her organisation launched the first Freedom of Information Act Compliance and Transparency Rankings and in 2019. She also said a Freedom of Information Ranking cohort was formed which is currently made up of Basic Rights Watch (BRW), Budgit, The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Right to Know (R2K) and the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC).