The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos state chapter on Thursday disclosed that it will be supporting people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Nigeria.

The chairman of the NIPR, Lagos state chapter, Mrs Comfort Nwankwo, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos said as a chapter, NIPR has set aside a percentage of proceeds from the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) event annually to support its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative tagged, ‘Extra Mile Project’, in support of people living with ASD.

Nwankwo also revealed that the group plans to honour over 25 honourees from public relations consultancies, practitioners, stakeholders and the media at the LaPRIGA awards, adding that the 2021 edition of the LaPRIGA will celebrate the best of the industry and key stakeholders.

Themed: “GLITTERATI”, Nwankwo said the awards, which will take place in Lagos will be a night of elegance, joy, class and celebrations exclusively for the communications industry with most influential stakeholders.

According to her, “The LaPRIGA Awards has evolved to become the communications industry Oscars, a prestigious high-profile event showcasing and recognizing excellence in public relations practice in the public and private sector.

The chairman disclosed that nominees are voted for by members of the institute, adding that the LAPRIGA has consistently recognised corporate organisations for their extraordinary acts of giving, sharing and loving which has made demonstrable difference in host communities and in the lives of specific persons.

‘’These prizes are administered by the advisory board of LAPRIGA made up of individuals with impeccable character and requisite academic and professional accomplishments,’’ she added.