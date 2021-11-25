National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has bagged the May and Baker’s professional service award in pharmacy.

The award presentation was held during the 94th Annual National Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) conference in Rivers State.

The award, which was clinched by NIPRD’s head of research and development (R&D), Prof Martins Emeje, is the first of its kind that the institute has received since its 30 years of creation.

It would be recalled that within the tenure of the current director general of NIPRD, the institute has been able to successfully host the Pharmaceutical Industry Discourse focused on the relationships between Health Education and Engagement tagged, (NIPRD-HEEAD), and Contextual Processing Protocol (CPP), aimed at harnessing local resources and developing an intensive backward integration plan.

While presenting the award to the director-general, Prof Emeje applauded the DG for creating conducive environment for research to thrive, which was responsible for his recognition.

He said the 2021 competition was intense, with distinguished applicants from all walks of life applying.

Winning the May & Baker professional service award in Pharmacy comes with a certificate, a plaque and a cash prize of N500,000.