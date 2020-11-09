BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

As part of its commitment to improved service delivery, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has concluded arrangement to unveil rebranding roadmap that would capture its revised code of ethics, professional conduct and Quality Management Systems (QMS) document.

President of NIQS, QS Mohammed Abba Tor stated this in Abuja over the weekend while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to take place in Minna, Niger State from 11th to 13th November.

He hinted that as part of its mission to train and produce world-class quantity surveyors and enhance technical competency of its members, that the institute would organise a Pre-AGM workshop on ‘Cost Management of Mechanical and Electrical Services in High-rise Buildings’, which would be preceded by a technical site visit to Shiroro Hydro-electrical Power Station (Generation and Transmission Units).

Tor explained that 50 years after the NIQS was established, major changes in the political, social, and technological environments had impacted tremendously on the institute and Quantity Surveying (QS) profession.

According to him, “The NIQS embarked on this rebranding in order to properly reposition the institute within the context of domestic and global changes and to ensure that it remains relevant to the society, while discharging its obligations to members in the most effective ways”.

The president lamented that the role of quantity surveyors in the construction industry as the professional cost managers and its unique value-addition capacity are sometimes overlooked.

This, he attributed to the low level of visibility of the profession compared to other allied professions in the built industry, adding that the poor engagement of QS is responsible for costs overrun, challenges in procurement and failed projects.

The president disclosed that the major issues dominating global talks were centered on the creation of a more sustainable and inclusive society for all, which is why NIQS prioritised rebranding to serve as a channel that would unveil the global goals in Nigeria.

He warned contractors and developers against engaging the services of quacks, adding that quacks cannot procure insurance cover since he or she doesn’t have practising license.