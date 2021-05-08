BY GODWIN ENNA |

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Katsina State has rescued 10 people suspected to be trafficked victims along the famous Babban Mutum axis in the state.

They included an 11 month-old baby, eight women and a man from Delta, Edo, Lagos, Enugu and Ekiti States.

They were said to have been misled by their traffickers whose business is to ferry people across the border through illegal routes for their selfish gains.

Addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Katsina yesterday, Comptroller Abdurrazaq Mu’azu said none of the victims was in possession of any travel document with any means of livelihood.

According to him, the victims were rescued in their attempt to cross the border to Niger Republic on their way to Libya through one of the Nigerian illegal routes.

“I would like to assure the general public that Katsina State will no longer be used as a transit route for trans-border crimes.

“As you can see before you, these 10 suspected victims of human trafficking will be handed over to the NAPTIP liaison office, Katsina for further investigation, counselling, training, rehabilitation and prosecution as the case may be,” he said.

The NIS commander also advised human traffickers, migrant smugglers and their collaborators to have a change of mind and stop the illegal business.

He announced that the rescue brought it to a total of 33 victims of human trafficking rescued and four suspected traffickers arrested by the command from March 19 to date.