The acting comptroller general of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Idris Isa, has said the issue of international passport backlogs that was a cog in the wheel of the service in 2021 would be a thing of the past by March this year.

Isa who disclosed this yesterday at a virtual meeting with the media, said the Immigration Service had procured new booklets and distributed same across its major zonal offices and deployed information and communication technologies (ICTs) to improve service and tackle corruption.

“Just yesterday, we shared 45,000 booklets out to our centres. In December, we received over 100,000 passport booklets which we shared out to major passport offices. I assure you that by March, the issue of passport booklet scarcity would be a thing of the past.

“I am assuring you that between mid-January and March, Nigerians in Diaspora will renew their passports and backlogs will be cleared. Places like USA and Canada are being addressed and same as Europe and Asia. Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt among others have received the new advanced passports and other state capitals and Immigration offices would receive theirs too,” he said.

The immigration head who assumed office in September 2021 said the scarcity of passport booklets the agency faced in 2021 was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe and the closure of Nigerian borders which affected the foreign exchange earnings of the federal government.

He said the shutdown of global economies in 2020 and 2021 affected the procurement of international passports from its suppliers abroad. Also, the dollar scarcity affected the payments for the printing of the new booklets, he inferred.

Isa stated that since he came into office, he made border management, ease in passport access as well as staff welfare key priorities in other to weed out corruption, enhance efficiency and improve standard of operation of the Service.

“I visited some of our passport offices in Ikoyi and Festac in Lagos as a paasport applicant to observe how the staff of the Service were doing their work. I caught a number of them soliciting for bribes and they and their Controllers have been removed.

“We have to eradicate corruption to improve our service and give this country a better image. That is why we insisted that procurement and renewal of passports would have to be digital. Now you can book a new passport or renewal through website. Payment is also via the website. You only visit the passport office for your biometrics and collect your passport afterwards,” he added.

Isa further stated that NIS is deploying technology at border posts and is currently working with a Chinese company from next quarter towards deployment of cameras at the borders to nip corruption, curb illegal migration and enhanced intelligence gathering.