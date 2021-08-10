The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it would continue to address the accommodation challenge facing junior staff of the service.

Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, who made the promise when he unveiled Junior Officers’ Quarters, at the NIS headquarters in Abuja, stated that if we must achieve results in the public service, every staff must be considered as important.

Babandede, who also commissioned Drivers’ Lounge and a Mechanical Workshop for junior officers at the headquarters of the service, noted that the essence of the projects was to give junior officers of the service a sense of belonging.

“In the public service, we need to understand that every staff member is important. As the Comptroller General is important, so are his assistants and down to the lowest officers, and if we want to get results we must take care of the officers at the lower levels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioning the 36-room two-storey Junior Officers’ Quarters, Babandede noted that the project would reduce accommodation challenges facing junior officers of the service, noting that in the past, the service has not done much to assist them.

He noted that with the unveiling of the Drivers’ Lounge, drivers can now have a place to relax while waiting for their bosses, adding that it is a symbol of commitment, respect and welfare for junior staff, especially drivers of the service.

On the mechanical workshop which, according to the comptroller-general, is the first of its kind in the service, adding that it would reduce the cost of maintenance for government vehicles, since all vehicles would be repaired at the workshop.

Babandede therefore urged other agencies of government in the country, to consider staff at the lowest level of their employment, for such investment, so as to give them a sense of belonging and improve their productivity.