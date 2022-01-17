The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has continued in its national-wide capacity building on digital literacy for the teeming youths and women across the country.

It is a part of efforts to bridge the digital divide in the country through the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

Digital literacy and skills, which is a key pillar in the agency’s Strategic Road Map and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024, have remained a key focus of the agency’s director-general, Kashifu Inuwa, in ensuring the acquisition of digital skills across different works of life as well as support the goal of achieving 95 per cent digital literacy level in the next ten years.

In implementing this strategic pillar, NITDA, in conjunction with the federal ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has concluded a 4-day capacity building of Women on ICT Techprenuership in Dutse, Jigawa State capital, where 60 brand new HP laptops were presented to all participants who were drawn from various local governments within the state.

In his remarks, the director-general, NITDA, who was represented by the supervisory department’s desk officer, Folayan Micheal Oluwasegun, admonished all participants to apply the knowledge gained in their various fields. “The aim of the training is to equip the women on how to utilize modern ICT tools in doing their online businesses,” the DG averred.

Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar, who was represented by the special assistant on economic empowerment, Malam Muhammed sheikh Mujaddadi, commended NITDA’s commitment to innovation-driven enterprises for micro, small and medium enterprises to thrive.

The participants were advised to make good use of the tools received from NITDA in collaboration with the Jigawa State Government in ensuring that they are self-reliant in the Digital world.

On their part, the participants thanked NITDA and Jigawa state Government for this laudable initiative, expressing their gratitude to the organizers of the laudable program and promised to make good use of the knowledge and materials received.

