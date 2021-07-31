The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) are to partner in order to lessen the shortfall of manpower in forensic experts in the country to mitigate the menace of cyber attacks.

This was the highlight of discussion when the director general of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, received his counterpart, the Commandant, NISS, Alhaji Saheed Adeleke, on Wednesday on a courtesy visit at the agency’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of NITDA, Hadiza Umar, said Abdullahi, in his welcome address, stated that most government and private processes were prone to hacks and cyber attacks, adding that it had become imperative to improve on capacity building for security agencies and private outfits to produce more forensic experts in combating these crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NITDA director general said, “The trending COVID-19 pandemic has forced the digitization of processes and disrupted the normal way of life globally. This has led to an increase in cyber attacks and crime waves, necessitating collaborative efforts of relevant organs of government to ensure a safe, secure and digitally safe country.”

The commandant of NISS, Alhaji AS Adeleke, said managing security of the nation should be a collective responsibility.

He expressed his willingness to train some staff of the agency in any of their offered security courses.