The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has assured the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) of its strong partnership and commitment to facilitate a seamless integration towards achieving a digital Nigeria.

This, it said, was in line with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

The director general of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, gave the assurance when he received a team of CeBIH, led by their Chairman Mr Adeyemi Atanda on a familiarisation visit to NITDA’s corporate headquarters in Abuja recently.

Abdullahi said: “Collaboration with CeBIH is critical, we cannot do it alone, our mandate is so huge, so we are glad to partner with you to deliver service to Nigerians.”

He identified three things that drive digital economy as; broad band penetration, digital identity, and the payment system. He explained that using digital devices to do financial transactions, makes work and life less stressful, increase productivity and creates opportunities to maximise time and energy.

He added that, NITDA is currently in collaboration with Microsoft, Cisco Systems Inc., Mass Challenge, other private entities and government bodies like NNPC, CBN, etc to ensure 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

While commending the CeBIH on its resolve to partner with NITDA, Abdullahi urged the team to adopt some of NITDA’s operating models.

On his part, the chairman Committee, eBusiness Industry Heads, Mr Adeyemi Atanda while appreciating NITDA’s innovative contributions to a digital economy, identified key areas for collaboration on STEM boot camp program as facilitators to help enrich the curriculum, capacity building, cyber security, and being on board the stakeholder’s forum on the redraft of the NITDA Act Bill.

He maintained that innovation is the bedrock for all the things done in the banking sector, adding that, “we want these innovations to have a direct impact on the Nigerian economy.”