The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned Nigerians about the threat of new email-based attack from solarwindhackers even as it advised that people should be vigilant.

The agency gave this warning in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Hadiza Umar.

It said “According to information available as obtained by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Microsoft, a world renown multinational technology company has uncovered a widespread malicious email campaign undertaken by the hacking group – NOBELIUM.

“The cybercriminals leveraged the legitimate mass-mailing service, to masquerade as a United States-based development organisation and distribute malicious URLs to a wide variety of organisations especially government organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs), think-tanks, the military, IT service providers, health technology and research, and telecommunications providers.

“Their antics involve the use of emails claiming to be an alert from USAID about new documents published by former President Donald Trump about “election fraud.”

“Once users click the link in the email, the URL would direct them to the legitimate Constant Contact Service and then redirect to Nobelium-controlled infrastructure through a URL that delivers a malicious ISO file. This in turn, enables the criminals to execute further malicious objectives, such as lateral movement, data exfiltration and delivery of additional malware.”

NITDA therefore advised Nigerians to be wary of such criminals masquerading as USAID.

The agency also recommended that Nigerians should among other things “turn on cloud-delivered protection in Microsoft Defender Antivirus or the equivalent to cover rapidly evolving attacker tools and techniques; Run EDR in block mode to enable antivirus block malicious artifacts (EDR in block mode works behind the scenes to remediate malicious artifacts that are detected post-breach; Enable network protection to prevent applications or users from accessing malicious domains and other malicious content on the Internet.”

It also urged Nigerians to “Enable investigation and remediation in full automated mode to allow antivirus take immediate action on alerts to resolve breaches; Use device discovery to increase your visibility into your network by finding unmanaged devices on your network and onboarding them; Enable multifactor authentication (MFA) to mitigate compromised credentials and Block all Office applications from creating child processes.”

Users and administrators are also advised to review and apply the above mitigations.