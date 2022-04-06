Pensioners of the defunct NITEL/MTEL have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over the non-payment of their 64 months pensions.

The pensioners said after their appeal last October, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered their outstanding salaries to be paid but that nothing has been done over the issue.

In an appeal letter issued by the spokesman of the group, Kunle Ojo, the pensioners said while they thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention, the outstanding emoluments is yet to be paid.

“We thank Mr President for his kind gesture. It shows his deep love for the pioneer builders of this Nigerian project. Yet we are sad to let you know that only a meagre fraction of what we are owed was released.

“As it stands, we are still owed 64 months which the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) at the behest of the Ministry of Finance promised to clear by this February past.

“However, up until now, we are yet to receive any joyful news on this very significant balance of 64 months owed us. In the light of this, seeing and having felt the empathetic strength of your government with a listening ear we appeal once again that you come to our aid using your exalted office to intervene in this settlement of our remaining 64 months arrears as we all are in dire need.

As we write, many have died and many decrepit resulting from the tough challenges that have remained unattended as a result of this deprivation of our arrears,” the pensioners said.

The group said other organisations of similar composition have been settled to the last Kobo adding that NITEL/MTEL pensioners remain long illusory mirage.