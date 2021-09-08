The quest to improve access to power and boost national productivity has received a positive response with the partnership between Niteo Limited, an indigenous power integration firm and Green Glass Africa, Germany, to provide Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) across Nigeria.

BIPV is an innovative customised solution that enables the integration of solar modules into building facades, rooftops, wall cladding, bus shelters and gatehouses among other facilities producing electrical power in addition to the aesthetic enhancements.

This solution is a welcome development especially in urban areas such as state capitals in Nigeria where there is a current trend of utilising glass for curtain walls of buildings and reduction in space availability. With BIPV, every available space on building wall claddings, rooftops, bus shelters, factories and warehouses now have the capacity to generate power.

Speaking at the inaugural BIPV seminar in Lagos Nigeria, managing partner, Niteo Limited, Eng. Adedayo Afolabi, revealed that solar solutions are all about harnessing the power of the sun to produce electrical energy.

Nigeria, he noted, has power challenges which solar solutions can tackle effectively because of the sheer amount of sunlight available every day. With climate change as a growing source of concern, the increasing use of solar solutions, particularly BIPV, will help Nigeria positively reduce its carbon footprint and avert environmental disaster.

The co-CEO, Green Glass Africa, Kevin Noukam Tiangueu in his presentation provided an in-depth exposition of the BIPV technology, its application in real-life projects, with relevant case studies and ROI calculations.

According to Kevin, “With BIPV, the target is to transform every building to a power generating set so that each building or structure essentially powers itself.” He noted that the real advantage of the BIPV is that it can be customized based on the customer’s application, specifications and available space. The bespoke product can be designed based on the size and shape of the available space, or the colour preferences of the customer.

The solar power startup expert explained that BIPV is flexible, so much so that the customer’s goals and ideals can be integrated into the design to improve the outlook. BIPV is a multifunctional product with constructive, architectural, aesthetic and power generation functions and capabilities. He revealed that another advantage of the BIPV is that it is fire resistant class A, making it a good construction material for buildings.