As part of the efforts to end incessant boat mishaps on the Lagos inland waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has introduced training and licensing of boat drivers, skippers.

This was disclosed by the General Manager, Marine Operations, NIWA , Engr. Joseph Ororo at a stakeholders meeting between the agency and boat operators, held in Lagos.

Ororo maintained that the training will be compulsory for the operators even as he noted that participants at the end of the training would be licensed by the agency as certified captains.

According to him, NIWA with the collaborative support from accredited institutions will design a curriculum for training of the skippers.

He said the training will be categorised into phases, which in turn include practical and theoretical methodology, saying the training will also be extended to executive boat operators.

The General Manager said the move was necessitated against the backdrop of the poor educational background of the skippers and captains in brown waters operations.

Earlier,the Lagos Area Manager NIWA, Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah said that the training was centred on how to licence boat operators.