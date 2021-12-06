Operators in Nigeria’s gas sub-sector are coming together to explore the huge potentials in the gas industry following government’s steps towards full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA).

This is as the apex professional body responsible for the promotion and protection of the interests of the gas industry in Nigeria, Nigeria Gas Association, (NGA) holds an industry forum to explore opportunities for gas in Nigeria’s PIA regime

In consonance with the federal government’s vision in pivoting to natural gas as key driver of the nation’s economic development in the energy transition era, the NGA, the largest gas industry’s advocacy group is gathering leading stakeholders to explore the progress made so far in 2021 and the opportunities for gas development acceleration following the newly passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The NGA, a chartered member of the International Gas Union (IGU) will hold the 2021 Business Forum on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with the theme ‘Petroleum Industry Act: Progress and Opportunities in the Decade of Gas’.

The virtual discourse will feature conversations from experts and key stakeholders in the whole gas value chain where they will broadly discuss progress and pertinent issues surrounding the actualisation of a gas-powered economy in 2021 and the outlook for 2022, policies and areas of improvement, and tactfully proffer actionable solutions towards the advancement of the natural gas industry following the declaration of a decade of gas and putting in place the PIA.

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the Forum.

Other key industry stakeholders expected to contribute to the discourse include group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari; CEO, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engr. Farouk A. Ahmed; CEO, Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe among others.

Commenting, President, NGA, Ed Ubong, said that the NGA Business Forum aligns with its mandate of creating the right platform for gas advocacy; providing opportunity for players to share ideas, interrogate policy frameworks and engage government and critical stakeholders with the sole aim accelerating Nigeria gas development

“The passage of the PIB into law is a clear demonstration of the Government’s commitment to accelerate development of the oil and gas industry in an energy transition era. For us at the NGA and as the frontline advocacy group for gas, we are keen to explore the potentials offered by the PIA and how we can leverage the legislation to deliver the imperatives of the decade of gas.

“Given the criticality of gas towards Nigeria economic development, prosperity and energy security, it is expedient that industry leaders take a look back at 2021 and provide a holistic outlook for 2022 proffering robust, sustainable and actionable solutions towards actualising a gas-powered economy,” he added.