By CHIKA IZUORA |

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has won the Nigerian Society of Engineers’ (NSE) fellowship award. Seven of its staff, including the chief operating officer, Upstream, Engr Adokiye Tombomieye, were conferred with the prestigious Fellowship award.

The Special Recognition Award was given to the corporation for its robust contributions to the development of the engineering profession in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of the NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, who presented the award to the group managing director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, said NNPC was the backbone to the visible development of the country and the engineering profession.

He noted that NNPC has remained committed to offering free training to young engineers through the National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) in a bid to assist in providing the manpower requirement in the oil and gas industry.

The NSE boss urged the awardees to keep flying the flag of the NSE in their various endeavours positively, stressing that they are duty bound to serve as role models to others in the society.

The NNPC GMD, who was represented by the chief operating officer, Ventures and Business Development, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, said NNPC would continue to play a major role in growing the engineering profession, which he described as is critical to the success of the Corporation.

He said NNPC will remain focused on key projects such as Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline and refineries rehabilitation, to ensure that they are delivered on time, within budget and to specifications.

On his part, the COO, Upstream, Engr Tombomieye, said the award would spur him to bring his professional expertise to bear on his job by adding value to the upstream business of the corporation for the good of the country.

Also speaking at the event, the managing director of NETCO, Engr. Usman Baba, said the recognition would spur the company to continue to build the capacity of young engineers in the country and prepare them for the oil and gas industry.

Earlier, the chairman of NSE, Engr Felix Atume, congratulated Engr Tombomieye and the other engineers on the fellowship award and urged them to uphold the ethics of the engineering profession for upcoming engineers to emulate.

A total of 120 Engineers were conferred with the fellowship awards at the 16th edition of the NSE award and lecture series, with eight others being conferred with their awards virtually.