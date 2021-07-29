The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked media report alluding that 189 Corps Members have been murdered in Zamfara and Kaduna States, while 376 others were abducted across the North-East within the year.

In a press statement titled, “Re: Nearly 200 NYSC members murdered across the North-east this year as Kidnapping Escalates,” the director, press and public relations of the scheme, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, said that the story was a figment of the writer’s imagination, as nothing of such happened.

“The attention of Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a fake story with the above caption circulating on the social media, alluding that 189 Corps Members have been murdered in Zamfara and Kaduna States, while 376 others were abducted across the Northeast within the year.

“Pointedly, no Corps Member was murdered by bandits this year in the said States, neither was any abducted in the geo-political region as unscrupulously written.

“It is imperative to restate that balanced reportage is the hallmark of good journalism. The integrity of information pushed to the public domain should never be in doubt,” she said.

She noted that the scheme is always open to enquiries, in order to guard against feeding the public with inaccurate, or completely false information while reassures the general public that it will continue to work in concert with security agencies in order to ensure the safety of Corps Members across the nation.