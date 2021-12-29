In line with the extant protocols rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has resolved that no staff and visitors alike would be allowed entry into its offices nationwide without evidence of full vaccination.

Staff and visitors or clients are therefore urged to present acceptable evidence which is: COVID-19 vaccination card, any identification card connecting the holder to the vaccination card, preferably the National Identity Card; driver’s license or International Passport.

In its Monday weekly bulletin, the board said the stipulation is to ensure, among others, that staff or visitors do not present vaccination cards that belong to other individuals.

It stated, “From available statistics from relevant agencies, the virus is spreading like wildfire, hence the clarion call for all to be vigilant, observe all protocols, and for institutions, be it public or private, to adopt relevant protocols to nip the spread of the virus in the bud.

“As a proactive agency, the Board is adopting this protocol in the light of its heightened preparations for the commencement of the 2022 UTME/DE Registration exercise.

“We implore all not to be lulled into a false sense of security as pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic as the increasingly dangerous dimension the virus is assuming should be a source of concern to all especially with the emergence of a more-virulent Omicron variant. In addition, the Board enjoins all to adhere strictly to all the stipulated nonpharmaceutical protocols and guidelines emplaced to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

…Says Underage Not Required To Produce Vaccination Card

However, JAMB said all candidates, clients and other members of the public below the age of 18years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to our facilities.

This category of persons, according to JAMB, are not covered by the NCDC Vaccination Policy.

In a statement by JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the board said it is to be noted that the policy, as announced, is in tandem with the NCDC policy of no vaccination, no access to public places as well as ensuring that only persons eligible for vaccination are vaccinated and issued the card.

“Meanwhile, in view of likely abuse by individuals, the Board would also require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.

“This directive is to protect the public as well as the staff of the Board from the ravaging virus and would want all and sundry to play their own part in this battle of ensuring that we have a healthy and productive population,” he added.