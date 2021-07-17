The All Progressives Congress (APC), Yobe State chapter, has debunked reports that the party had broken into factions.

The state coordinator of the group, APC for Peaceful Unity and Progress Forum, Habu A. Mutti who made the remarks in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, commended followers of APC, Yobe State chapter for their maturity and continued loyalty to leadership of Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni.

He urged all members, supporters and friends to disregard such false information, contending that the party remains one and united under the chairman, Adamu Chilariye.

He said, “There is no faction in Yobe APC. The leadership is intact and solidly behind the Hon Mai Mala Buni -led government of the state, as well as state party chairman, Chilariye.

“We have one chairman in the person of Adamu Chilariye. You cannot be out of the party and still claim to be a faction of it.”

Describing those spreading lies over factions in APC as veritable losers, the party coordinator added, “anyone who says otherwise is an agent of PDP and one of those disgruntled elements in Yobe State, working with merchants of evil to bring destruction and anarchy to the state”.