BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Coalition of Nigerian Civil Society Groups (NSCG) has described the declaration of a no fly zone in Zamfara State as a political intimidation of the governor of the state Bello Matawalle because he is from the opposition party.

The coalition made this known in a press release jointly signed by spokesperson of Nigeria Citizen Action Groups (NCAG), Salahudeen Lukman; president of Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, (UNYF) Abdulsalam Kazeem; president United Igbo Council World Wide, Comrade Eric Joseph; president of Odua Youth and Students Initiative, Ahmed Ayotade; president of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Isah Abubakar; and spokesperson of Concerned Arewa Youth Vanguard (CAYV) Comrade Yusuf Lawal.

This is just as the group passed a vote of no confidence on the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen Babagana Mungono (rtd) for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to make such decision.

It said, the NSA has failed to live up to expectations despite having spent over five years in the same office and as a retired Major General.

The group said instead of declaring Zamfara a no flying zone, the NSA should rather focus on advising the government to buy drone and other latest sophisticated weapons that can protect the country from internal and external attacks.

The groups argued that the National Security Adviser has completely lost touch with reality, because up till date Zamfara State has no

functional local or international airport, adding that the only airport in the state is still under construction and is at 60 per cent completion level.

It noted that under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, there had been series of mass abduction of school children, citing the abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls, Kankara Schoolboys, Kagara Schoolboys and most recently Jagende schoolgirls.