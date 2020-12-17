By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The Nigerian army has pledged to smoke out every criminal elements making life uncomfortable for residents of Calabar metropolis.

The army make the pledge while handing over 13 criminals suspects made up of kidnappers, armed robbery and cultists fished out by the army to the Cross River State command.

The criminals arrested by “Operation Akpakwu” (joint taskforce by security agents formed by Given. Ben Ayade) were picked at different locations following a tip up by members of the public who had been intimidated by the criminal elements at regular intervals.

According to Major Samuel Peluola who handed over the kidnappers, armed robbery/cultists suspects on behalf of the Commander, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army,Brig. Gen.Muhammed Aminu Abdullahi, stated that the suspects are handed over to the police for further investigation and subsequent feeding of the army with outcome of investigation to enable the army up date their crime records.

“In view of the above, suspects and the exhibits are hereby handed over to you for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“You please further requested to furnish this headquarters with outcome of your actions to enable us update our crime records”. The Brigade Commander said.

The kidnappers, armed robbery/ cultists who fall between the age bracket of 17 to 43 years of age were said to be among the people responsible for most criminal activities in Calabar and its environs.

Authority of the army stressed that the suspects were apprehended in different locations with dangerous weapons ranging from machete, locally made pistols and charms in their possession.

Among the criminal suspects handed over by Operation Akpakwu to police authority was a 26 year old Magdalene Effiong whom the operation Akpakwu picked in the course of trying to arrest her boy friend who is now at large.

Speaking while receiving the kidnappers/armed robbery gangs suspects, the police Public Relations Police PPRO, DSP Iren Ugbo Stated that Operation Akpakwu formed by the Gov. Ben Ayade’s administration is yielding result and called for useful information from members of the public to enhanced the police performance.