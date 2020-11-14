By Shalom Oludele, Abuja

The Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State has said that there is no illegal recruitment of staff in the institution.

The school, in a statement issued to LEADERSHIP through its head of Information, Protocol and Passages, Mr SANMI Enigbokan, cleared the airs on the allegation which has been making the rounds for a while, originating from an online publication, that the institution recruited some staff without following due processes.

According to Enigbokan: “There is no illegal recruitment in the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, and the news, wherever it originated from, is baseless and ill-founded.”

He further said: “The polytechnic management is conversant with approved recruitment processes and procedures, and has not in any way breached any recruitment procedure.

“The Polytechnic operates an open door policy;” Enigbokan stressed, adding that the office of the registrar is always available to give out any further clarification on this issue to any interested individual or agencies.