Acting chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf yesterday said nobody has ever written a petition against him since becoming a judge in 1998.

Yusuf stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for screening as substantive Chief Judge of the FCT High Court.

Yusuf, who vowed to continue protecting the sanctity of the Judiciary, said nobody has written any petition against him to the National Judicial Council since 1998.

“Nobody has written a petition against me to the National Judicial Council since 1998 when I was appointed as Judge in the Federal Capital Territory High Court. I realised that I need to make the adjudication of Justice pure,” Yusuf said.

He told the committee chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele that he started his career as magistrate in 1986 and in 1991, when Kogi State was created he became chief magistrate first grade.

Also speaking after the submission of the Acting Chief Judge of FCT, the chairman of the committee, Opeyemi said that no petition has been submitted against Justice Baba-Yusuf adding that he has been cleared by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Senator Bamidele said: “No petition before us on your nomination and you have a clean bill from the Department of State Services.”

According to Bamidele, the independence of the Judiciary is non-negotiable adding that if Nigeria must have a virile and resilient democracy, the rule of law must be a norm and not an option.

In his words: “ As I have always said and wish to once again reiterate that the Independence of the Judiciary is non-negotiable, if we must have a virile and resilient democracy, where the rule of law is norm and not optional.’’

Justice Baba-Yusuf was appointed as acting Chief Judge of FCT sequel to the voluntary resignation of Justice Salisu Garba.