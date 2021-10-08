Inspector-general of police (IGP) Alkali Baba has said there is no plan to bring back the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The IGP stated this in a reaction to the media reports purportedly from him, listing out the conditions for bringing back SARS.

Force public relations officer, CP Frank Mba, who spoke for the IGP, said, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has been drawn to a false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the inspector-general of police has ordered the re-establishment of the defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

“The Force wishes to categorically emphasise that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever.

“The IGP notes that the Force has since reorganised its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS. Currently, the leadership of the Force is focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the police and bequeathing Nigerans a police force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and rule of law-compliant.

“The IGP therefore calls on members of the public to disregard the report which is absolutely false and deliberately intended to disinform and misinform members of the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Babaji Sunday has affirmed that the Kuchibena community is safe and there is no killing field in the area or anywhere under the command.

He gave the affirmation following police preliminary investigations into media reports that “four persons were gruesomely murdered by suspected cultists in the Kuchibena community of the FCT.

The CP said the command had commenced discrete investigations into the report and declared that as at the time of issuing his statement, “no such incident was reported in Kuchibena community or anywhere in the FCT.”