Kaduna State government, on Tuesday, said it has no plan to shut down telecom services in the state, calling on residents to ignore the fake news.

Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement explained that the Kaduna State government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecom shutdown, just as it has not in any way ordered or effected a communication shutdown.

The statement said: “The Kaduna State Government has no plans to shutdown telecoms services. It has not made such a decision, neither has it announced any such plans.

“Residents of Kaduna State should ignore these rumours. It is fake news which some people are trying to pass off as genuine by placing KDSG logo on their false statements. It is simply not true.

“Citizens should ignore the fake news. There is no shutdown of telecoms services in Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Government is transparent about security matters.

“Were a telecoms shutdown deemed to be necessary, that decision would have been formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles,” Adekeye said.