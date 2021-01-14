ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Presidential Task Force ( PTF) has dismissed insinuations that there are plans to impose another lockdown in the country.

The PTF in a statement said no recommendations of such has been made to the President .

The statement reads “The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 has been drawn to some mis-information circulating on the social media to the effect that the Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend.

“it wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.

“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic mis-information which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace.

“It urges Nigerians to disregard the mis-information and join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in the country by adhering to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI’s) as recommended by the PTF.