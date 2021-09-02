The South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) has publicly denied that any protest took place on Thursday at the venue of its South-East stakeholders and town hall meeting in Enugu.

There were reports of protests at the South-East APC zonal secretariat, venue of the stakeholders meeting over non-invitation of the suspended Enugu State APC caretaker commitee chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, to the event.

But responding, the Director of Media, South-East APC, Igboeli Arinze, described the report as false and untrue and stated that the event went on smoothly with a number of dignitaries and stakeholders attending the event.

In a statement sent out to journalists, Arinze said: “We had just concluded our APC South-East zonal stakeholders meeting which was succesful in all ramifications only for us to come across a very inconstant story alleging that protesters stormed the secretariat protesting the non-invitation of Nwoye, who to our knowledge has been suspended by the state chapter of the APC.

“The story is false in all its ramifications as the programme was a huge success devoid of any such rancour.

“Even the visuals which came along with the story captured the same person carrying three diffrent placards, let us ask was the protest a one-man protest?

“We will soon be flooding the media sphere with pictures and videos of the succesful event which had the best of South-East politicians. We urged the public to disregard such report as false in all its ramifications.”