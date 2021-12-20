Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has insisted that he does not regret playing for Nigeria ahead of country of birth Germany.

The experienced defender was born in Berlin, West Germany to a Nigerian-Yoruba father and a German mother 33 years ago.

Balogun decided to play for Nigeria ahead of Germany and he has since represented the West African country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Rangers FC star has maintained that he does not have any reason to regret the decision.

“I’ve played a World Cup with Nigeria, I’m going to play Afcon with Nigeria, I have faced great teams with Nigeria so would you regret it?” Balogun asked when speaking on All Nigeria Soccer.

“There is no point in me regretting anything. I’m super grateful and it’s always a great experience to be here, I love the different vibe.”

Balogun has played 42 international matches for Nigeria and he scored once which was against the Central African Republic in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in October this year.

He helped the Super Eagles qualify for next year’s AFCON finals and he is expected to make the final squad for the tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.