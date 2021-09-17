Lagos State government has warned quacks and unqualified applicants to steer clear of the on-going health workers recruitment exercise being conducted by the Health Service Commission or risk arrest and prosecution.

The permanent secretary, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun, who made this known yesterday after meeting with some shortlisted candidates, in Lagos, said the health sector is a sensitive sector that caters for lives and as such, the state government has no tolerance for quackery and malpractices where human lives are involved.

Eniayewun disclosed that due diligence and investigation would be conducted on the application and credentials of all applicants at every stage of the exercise stressing that only qualified candidates would be employed.

He said: “Any candidates who applied for any of the advertised positions and hoping to get employed to the state public service with fake, forged or doctored credentials should rethink their decision and opt out now while they can or risk being caught and made to face the law.

“Even after this exercise, we will continue with our due diligence for shortlisted and employed candidates; this, we have been doing in collaboration with all the health professionals bodies and associations including through our regulatory agencies”.

Eniayewun also disclosed that the Health Service Commission in partnership with various health professional bodies and associations is currently carrying out professional staff audit and verification exercise for all health workers in the state government employment as part of its zero tolerance for quackery and malpractices.

He noted that the exercise which has been ongoing for a while has been largely successful with reassuring results that has helped to restore citizens’ confidence in the public health sector.

He disclosed that the state government through the professional audit and verification exercise recently uncovered and arrested an employee, Olufunke Adegbenro who was employed as a nurse and deployed to Isolo General Hospital three months ago by the Health Service Commission.