Chairman of the National Registration and Revalidation Membership Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said no one would be left behind in the ongoing revalidation and registration of the party’s members.

Governor Sani Bello spoke when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo revalidated his membership of the APC at his Unit in Ikene Ward One, Ikene local government area of Ogun State.

He said the last time a similar exercise was conducted was in 2014 and since then some members have died, a few have left the party and others have joined, adding that several others have turned 18 years of age in the last seven years and therefore needed to be given the the opportunity to register.

The governor said the committee members would ensure that the exercise was conducted in a peaceful manner and expressed the optimism that the party would grow bigger and become stronger.

“As the chairman of the National Registration and Revalidation Committee, no one will be left out of the exercise. The committee members will ensure that the exercise is conducted in a peaceful manner,” he said.

The coordinator of the exercise for the South West Zone, Senator Lawal Shuiabu, Ikene Ward One chairman, Prince Segun Awomuti and former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba in their separate remarks, described the exercise as historic and symbolic as its uses the bottom–top approach of the party to strengthen it at the grassroots for the benefit of all.