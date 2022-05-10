The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC)’s advanced sports management course hold from from Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Lagos

According to NOC spokesperson, Phemmy Adetula, in a press statement, the advanced sports management course is an initiative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through Olympic Solidarity and the National Olympic Committee, saying the Nigeria Olympic Committee has scheduled the first module of the 6th edition to hold in Lagos.

The course is designed to equip sports administrators with knowledge of how to develop, maintain a solid and sustainable administrative structure that can deliver the support needed by athletes and administrators.

The course manual is based on Managing Olympic Sports organization and it comprises six chapters.

The statement added that this edition, which will be declared open by the NOC president Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, is a combination of physical and virtual and it will be anchored by the two International Olympic Committee Certified Course Directors, Prof. Clement Fasan and Dr. Dyagas Jonathan, and other invited speakers.