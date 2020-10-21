The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel has lost his wife, Hajia Ladi Habu Ahmed in the early hours of Tuesday, 20th October, 2020 at a Private Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Banji Oladapo stated that, “With heavy heart but with total submission to the will of Almighty God, the NOC announces the call to glory of Hajia Ladi Habu Ahmed, the wife of our President, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel”.

Hajia Ladi Habu Ahmed, aged 61, was a beloved and caring mother, who died of a protracted illness.

She is survived by her husband, Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel and four lovely children. She has since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.