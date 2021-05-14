BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA |

Ear, nose and throat (ENT) consultant surgeon, Dr. Adesegun Adeyinka, has said that over 5 per cent of the world population require hearing rehabilitation to address their hearing loss.

He estimated that by the year 2050, over 700 million people (one in 10 people) will have disabling hearing loss.

Adeyinka, who is a member of Cochlear Implant Team, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) centre, said cochlear implantation is indicated in patients with severe to profound hearing loss after hearing aids must have failed to improve their hearing.

According to him, “A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that electrically stimulates the cochlear nerve (for hearing). This implant has external and internal parts.”

Speaking further, he said LASUTH, which is one of the only two centres in the country where this service is being provided, performed its first set of cochlear implantations in 2014 and a total number of 38 patients have had successful cochlear implant in the facility till date with improved hearing and speech acquisition.

He said another seven patients were implanted over a two-day period between Wednesday, 6th, and Thursday, 7th of May, 2021, explaining that the implants were carried out for five males and two females with an age range of two to 26 years.

“Six patients had right cochlear implant while one had bilateral cochlear implant,” he noted.