The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood has been hit again as two veterans have died.

Prince Ifeanyi Dike, the pioneer Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and Actor Victor Olaotan died on Friday and Thursday evening respectively.

The news of Olaotan’s demise filtered in on Friday morning and just as the industry was trying to come to terms with the reality of such a consummate actor who laid the foundation of the drama series, Tinsel, tbe news of Prince Dike’s death cane in.

This development is painful to receive even as the AGN President, Mr Emeka Rollas and his team have been canvassing for health insurance for the teeming members of the guild and has kicked off with this initiative with the veteran and retired actors signing up for this.

Prince Ifeanyi Dike who hails from Imo State was said to have battled kidney failure having undergone kidney transplant in India more than a decade ago.

The amiable actor and stakeholder in tbe Nollywood industry has contributed immensely to the what the movie industry is today.

Mr Olaotan who clocked 69 years on February was being treated in Turkey and ran out of funds for his medical expenses. Industrialist and billionaire philanthropist, Femi Otedola, had donated N30 million to the actor for a brain surgery to be carried out on him in Turkey.

Alas tbe fund wasn’t enough and his wife, Julia in a public outcry for help, mentioned that her husband needed an additional $250,000, about N91m, to pay for his medical expenses. The two stalwarts would be missed in Nollywood.

Meanwhile, madam Rachel Oniga was buried in Lagos on Friday amidst tears. The burial ceremony was strictly a family affair as the public was urged to stay away.

A service of songs was held on Thursday for the mother and grandmother at the Catholic Church of Resurrection, Magodo.

Talented Rachel Oniga died on July 31 from heart-related issues. May the gentle souls of Rachel Oniga, Victor Olaotan and Prince Ifeanyi Dike rest in perfect peace