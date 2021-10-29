The Nigerian movie industry known as Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning as a veteran actor, Joshua Johnson, popularly called Uncle Josh is dead.

The actor known for his role in ‘Battleground’ drama series among others, was said to have passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after a brief illness.

Announcing the sad news, Mr Abel Alechenu in a post on social media on Friday, said he could not believe that Joshua had died suddenly.

“This one HIT differently, but all I can say is it is well. When I called your phone and it rang, I thought all I heard were rumours, until I was told by the voice which was not yours that you have gone to be with the Lord, I wish I could just hear that it’s one of your so many jokes….

“Uncle Josh, Old man! As I always called you, our last conversation was our normal jokes fa, haba Uncle Josh…

“May God comfort your immediate family and we your friends and fans, thanks for all the memories. God rest your soul. @africamagic @battlegroundfanpage @rionafightingfate @feemoverse,” he prayed.

Not much is known about the veteran Joshua Johnson’s family and where he hails from as at the time of filing this report. The actor was said to be in his 60s.