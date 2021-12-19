The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood in the year 2021 has lost not less than ten actors/actresses to cold hands of death.

Recall that the movie industry a few days ago lost Karibu Fubara to mid-stage kidney tumour/cancer

We’ll take a look at Nollywood Stars that died in 2021.

Karibi Fubara

In 2020, the “God calling” actor revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

His sister, Stella Fubara, announced his passing on Wednesday, December 15,2021

“He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven,” Ms Fubara, who is the Director International Operations, Dubai Tourism, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Bruno Iwuoha

Bruno Iwuoha was a Nigerian actor. He won the best supporting actor award at the 3rd Africa movie academy awards for his performance in the movie “Sins of the Flesh”.

He died at the age of 69 on the 10th of April.

Abiodun Aleja

The determined fellow was a producer, actor and movie director. He died on the 21st of May.

He has produced and directed many movies and also worked with the national thearter, Lagos.

Some of his works that he is known for are ‘October ‘ ‘Don’t Live Here Anymore’, and ‘Sade’.

Sound Sultan

The famous Nigerian rapper, singer and actor, who was notable for his R&B, Hip-Hop, reggae and afrobeat died at the age of 44 on the 11th of July.

He was well known for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria.

Having a strong relationship with Baba Dee, his sibling, Sound Sultan was an actor who produced and acted in the successful comedy movie “Head Gone” in 2014.

Still on the acting process, he also played the role of Rotimi, a lawyer in the popular comedy movie, “flatmates”.

Before his death, it was reported he was somewhere in United States of America receiving Chemotherapy and diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma in the throat.

Rachel Oniga

July 30th was a heartbreaking day as the veteran actress, Rachel Oniga died of a heart related issue.

She was instrumental to the growth of the movie industry in Nigeria.

Oniga began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. Her first movie titled “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie, titled “Owo Blow” and has featured in notable films such as the popular TV series, “Superstory” directed by Wale Adenuga and the movie “Sango” Scripted by Wale Ogunyemi.

She died at the age of 64.

Victor Olaotan

The famous actor known in the Tinsel TV series, Victor Olaotan was announced dead on the 26th of August 2021.

According to reports, he has been ill for the past five years following a brain injury he sustained in a car accident in October 2016, in Lagos.

He was seen in movies such as “Three Wise Men” and “Unveil”. He died at the age of 69.

Mrs. Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi)

Veteran Yoruba actress, Mrs. Folake Aremu popularly called Orisabunmi, died on January 5, 2021.

Her death, which threw the theatre industry into sadness, was confirmed by a family source.

The veteran actress, who hailed from Olla in Kwara State, died at 60 in her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Her death came four months after the demise of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu popularly called Aworo under whose tutelage she rose to prominence in the film industry.

Ernest Asuzu

Veteran actor Ernest Asuzu died on Tuesday January 26, 2021

His wife, Jennifer Asuzu, who confirmed the sad incident said,he fainted on Tuesday evening and never woke up.

Rich Oganiru

On the 10th of August, Rich Oganiru was announced dead as a result of a prolonged illness.

He was known for the movies such as Wasted Effort, Pay Day and Givers Never Lack.

Aside his acting, he has served as an evangelist with the Davidical Order ministry and held the role of the cooperate marketing consultant to the Abuja chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria until his death.

Prince Ifeanyi Dike

Prince Ifeanyi Dike, an actor and the Board of Trustees Chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) died on the 27th of August, shortly after the demise of Victor Olaotan, the famous actor known in Tinsel TV series.

Dike was hospitalised for weeks as a result of Kidney related issue.

The chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria announced that they have been financially battling with his medical issues before he passed away.