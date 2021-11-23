The Coalition of North Central Groups (CNCG) has called on Nigerians to support the emergence of the president from the North-Central region in 2023.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the CNGG chairman, Salahudeen Lukman, said the region had never produced a civilian president or vice president since independence.

Lukman argued that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained the last hope of the common masses to move them out of poverty, hunger, and insecurity.

He urged the PDP stakeholders to “concede the presidential ticket to the region for equity and justice.”

He admonished the opposition party to avoid “the viruses that have afflicted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and their administration; our great party, the PDP should make conscious and concerted efforts to ensure that equity and justice prevail.”

Lukman said it is no more news that there are agitations from other zones to produce the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

While applauding the emergence of the new national executives of the PDP, the coalition said the party was ready to wrest power from the APC in 2023.

Lukman noted that his organisation had been reaching out to youths in other zones in a bid to build political consensus to ensure the concession of the presidential ticket to the North-Central ahead of the general elections in 2023.