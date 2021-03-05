North East Governors Forum has said it will set up a regional security outfit to help intensify the onslaught on Boko Haram and other forms of insecurity affecting the region.

The forum, in a communiqué signed by Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno State governor, after its meeting in Bauchi on Wednesday said a sub-regional security outfit as well as community policing will complement the efforts of the military and other federal security agencies in addressing security challenges.

“The Forum appreciates the reinforced efforts in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminalities in the sub-region, however, it strongly feels the need for community policing and sub-regional security outfit to compliment the efforts of the Military and other Federal Security Agencies in addressing these challenges”, the communiqué reads in part.