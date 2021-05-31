The two-day zonal public hearing of the Senate on the review of the 1999 Constitution, Thursday ended with stakeholders from the North-East demanding the creation of additional states, 25 per cent derivation, gender equality, free and compulsory education, among others.

The exercise was organised by the Upper Chamber in 12 centres across the country to collate the views of Nigerians on the key areas to be amended in the 1999 Constitution in order to address agitations in the country.

In Bauchi centre, the people of Southern Borno comprising nine LGAs disagreed with the position of the Borno State government and insisted on the creation of Savannah State.

Addressing newsmen shortly after presenting their memorandum, a representative of the movement for the creation of Savannah State and former Secretary to Borno State Government, Ambassador Dauda Danladi, said the southern part of the state is being marginalised, hence the need for the new state.

The speaker, Borno State House Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, had on Wednesday kicked against the creation of an additional state from Borno.

In the document, the group said the move is necessary as Borno is the largest state in the country in terms of landmass to enhance self-determination, compatibility, equitable and even development, and responsive governance.

With proposed capital in Damboa, they further said that it would comprise of nine LGAs in Southern Borno senatorial district including Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani.

“We the people of Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani local government areas of Borno State, wish to present our request for the creation of Savannah State out of the present Borno State,” the letter reads.