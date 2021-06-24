Apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said the Northern region is for a united Nigeria and will not ask for a separate Republic or support any group seeking the break up of Nigeria like Biafra and Oduduwa Republics as being agitated for by some Igbo and Yoruba people in South East and South West of the country respectively.

Towards this end, the Forum has asked northerners to unite and fight against activities of kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements ravaging the region.

In their separate remarks at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Forum, chairman and secretary general, Chief Audu Ogbeh and Murtala Aliyu, respectively noted that insecurity has become a worrisome menace in the north and Nigeria and requires proactive measures to tackle it.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Chief Ogbeh said, “We have to come together and solve our problems. Don’t lose faith we shall overcome the challenges.

“What we want is peace, and an end to banditry and criminality. All we want is an improvement in the economy of our country for the betterment of the lives of our people generally, especially the North”.

The secretary-general in his brief remarks, said, “North will not ask for separation of the country. There are due processes of going about agitation. North will not ask for a separate Republic as it is being done in South East and in the West by IPOB and Sunday Igboho.

“We are going to work for a united Nigeria and that is what we stand for. They have raised the issues of resource control, division of the country and so on. The rapid response committee of ACF is to respond to issues affecting the Arewa.”