Governors in the North West region have concluded plans to train members of the vigilante groups to curb the surge in banditry attacks in the zone.

The chairman of the region’s governors’ forum, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, disclosed this in a remark at the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja.

He said Katsina and Niger States have agreed to come up with modalities for training members of the vigilante groups to curb insecurity in their states and to support security personnel in the fight against crime and criminality in the region

Masari said, “The state government on its part has started the training with 500 members of the vigilante groups selected across 34 local government areas in the first batch of the programme. The training would be sustained to ensure all members participate in it.”

Speaking on the history of insecurity cut across sub-Saharan African countries, Masari attributed the problem to the porous state of borders that allowed the influx of light arms, ammunition and hard drugs into the country.

He said the government has amended local government law to provide for full involvement of traditional and religious leaders as well as heads of traders to support the initiative, hoping that other states will also key into it for a holistic approach in curbing banditry.