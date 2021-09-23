Governor of Katsina State Aminu Bello Masari said there are over 150 bandits’ camps operating separately in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states without any ideological leaning.

Stressing further that their roots could be delineated from Zamfara State, which history has proven to be the prime area for bandits since time immemorial.

Speaking when he received the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed at the Government House Chamber in Katsina recently, he said Zamfara State has been the hub of hoodlums since the Arab merchants’ period.

His words: “We now realised that they don’t have an umbrella structure. The bandits in the forest from Katsina to Zamfara, going down to Kaduna to Niger State, have over 150 different camps. Each one operating independently, maybe they have allegiance to somebody.

“They are not fighting for self-determination, they are not fighting for religious cause or any ideological core, but they are simply criminal bandits like I told you about the history of banditry, Zamfara has been the mother and father of banditry and distributed to other states.”