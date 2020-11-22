The coalition of Northern Women Peace Forum (NWPF) has raised the alarm over worsening security challenges and appealed to the government to find a lasting solution to peace in the country.

The national secretary of the coalition, Yahaya Amina Goya, who disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, noted the impact on food security in the country; especially with new threats from bandits’ forcefully demanding harvest levies from farmers in parts of the North.

The coalition consists of women from all the 19 States in the North and membership that cuts across multi-ethnic diversity of Nigeria.

The women said, “For the past two to three decades, Nigeria has been plagued by several man- engineered crisis, more deadly and dangerous than any natural disaster would have caused any nation. We are all witnesses to this, and despite government’s great efforts to curb these menaces, Nigeria continues to experience this.”

“As a nation, we have lost lives in thousands over violent conflicts like boko haram, farmer and pastoralist clashes, the bandits’ situation and numerous other conflicts across the nation. Children have been orphaned, women turned to widows and men turned to widowers”.

“We have lost brothers and sisters, neighbours, friends, acquaintances. We have lost people we don’t know in person but we feel the pain of losing a country man or country woman”.

“These crises have continued to impoverish our land. Most economic activities have been totally disrupted or destroyed in many places, coupled with the global economic downturn, our people have been furthermore seriously impoverished,” she said.

According to the national coordinator, Hajia Binta Kuraye, she said that the initiative including welfare for women and children will go a long way to curb violence in the country.

She said, “Nigeria is a sweet country; we have everything to make us great and attract the entire world to us. Any woman you abuse or hurt, know that you are indirectly doing it to your mother, sister, wife, daughter or grandmother. Respect women”.