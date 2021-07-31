Given the deteriorating security and economic situations in Northern Nigeria, leaders representing the region at various levels of government have been urged to focus on taking appropriate measures to address the issues.

The youth leader of northerners in Lagos State, Alhaji Ibrahim Ya’u Ibrahim Galadanci, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, what is happening in the region is very alarming, adding, “We have lost our way. The North has become a battleground where the loss of lives and property has become something else. The situation is very alarming. Things are getting out of control. And all of this is happening in the eyes of our representatives at various levels of government. Is the North always in recession? Are disasters growing? The irony is that only the leaders of the North will not take care of their people? Everyone is silence. Nobody cares about the masses anymore. They are being kidnapped, killed on daily basis.”

Alhaji Ibrahim said contrary what is happening in the south, whenever something happens that they are not happy about, they would all come out en masse to protest with the support of their political and traditional leaders.

He added: “Unlike in the north, there are no groups that are trying to show the world that we are tired of the violence. This is not the case in the South where different groups without ethnic or political dichotomy come out to express their grievances as soon as something happens in the area that has claimed the lives of their people. Contrary to what is happening in the North. Surprisingly, even now the lives of our security forces are in jeopardy, and even they themselves have not survived. They are being kidnapped and even killed. So, if this is happening to uniform men what about the other civilians? So, we call on all northerners who are in power to wake up from their deep sleep and take necessary actions, if not we are emphasizing that we shall meet at the polls come 2023. It is said that if a drunkard forgets, will his mother forget too?”

Alhaji Ibrahim Yau, pointed out that the silence of northern youth on the issues should not be taken

for granted because is not fear but obedience, adding, “We are not afraid, and our leaders should not push us to the wall. ”