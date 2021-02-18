BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has cancelled the recently approved restructuring of examinations by semester.

This was contained in a statement signed by NOUN Director, Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Sheme.

Announcing the cancellation order, the Registrar of the university, Mr Felix I. Edoka, informed all staff and students of the university in a memo that the decision was arrived at during the 87th meeting of the university management committee held in Abuja on Wednesday, 17th February, 2021.

The meeting, which was chaired by the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Femi Peters, discussed a number of issues, including the conduct of university examinations.

According to Edoka, the new policy on the conduct of the university examinations which restricted its process to semester by semester has been cancelled with immediate effect.

He announced that the university’s examination process has now been reverted to the former method where students will be examined in all courses during examinations, adding that student admission and registration will now be a continuous process in keeping with the university’s policy of flexibility and accessibility.