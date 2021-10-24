The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has matriculated 14,953 students for its 2020/2021 second semester session.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Olufemi A. Peters, while speaking during

the 21st ceremony held yesterday, said the welfare and satisfaction of students were of utmost priority to his administration.

The event was witnessed through a virtual link across the 103 study centres of the university in the country in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

In his speech, the vice-chancellor told the new students: “It is my delight and responsibility to assure you that I, indeed the entire management and NOUN community, am committed to making your stay in NOUN seamless, peaceful and safe.

“Your welfare and satisfaction are paramount to us. Our study centres are being renovated and modified for effective and ever improving service delivery.”

Peters added, “Our course materials development, information request, service delivery and examination administration processes are continuously reviewed to advance your learning experience.

“Our e-library facilities are replicated in all study centres and will be further enhanced.”

The vice-chancellor, upon assumption of office on February 11, 2021, had assured that students’ welfare and satisfaction were top on his agenda, describing them as the university’s primary PR.

According to him, the mandate of NOUN is to ensure that students get the best in terms of online facilitation, portal access for information, learning content delivery, Computer-Based Text (CBT) examinations and assessments in whichever location of choice among the study centres in the country.