BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The vice chancellor (VC) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof Abdalla Uba Adamu has said the university is set to bridge the gap in education requirements of the country.

Adamu stated this at the commissioning ceremony of Asaga Ohafia Study Centre of the university, in Ohafia local government area, saying he is satisfied with facilities at the centre.

Represented by the deputy vice chancellor (DVC) of the university, Prof Uduma Uduma Orji, he identified education as one of the most veritable instruments for the overall development of society.

Similarly, the permanent secretary, Abia State Ministry of Eduction, Mr Eze Ajuzie commended both the university and Asaga Development Union (ADU) for the establishment of the centre.

Ajuzie, who spoke through the zonal inspector of Education of the area, Mr Uko Igwe, noted that the establishment of the centre was very apt, assured the management of the government’s support.

In their respective contributions, the president-general of ADU and the president, Iyom Amaetiti, Chief Iheanocho Aso Ukaha, and Elder (Mrs.) Nnenna Ukonu said the centre will have positive impact on the community.

According to the traditional rulers of Asaga Ukwu Autonomous Community, Eze Sunny Ukweni, and Ezeogo Asaga, Elder Emmanuel Kalu Onugu, appealed to the people to avail themselves of the maximum use of the centre.